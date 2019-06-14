Medical checkup turned potential drug bust: Kelowna RCMP

20 grams of suspected fentanyl, more than 140 grams of meth and nine grams of cocaine were seized

A Kelowna RCMP officer seized what is believed to be cocaine, fentanyl and more than 140 grams of methamphetamine from a motorist on Friday morning.

The officer conducted a check of a silver Toyota Prius at around 12:30 a.m. after seeing the driver slumped over behind the wheel, while parked in a lot on the 1700-block of Gordon Drive.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP shut down drug traffickers

The officer knocked on the window to wake the driver, but it was unsuccessful.

“To ensure the driver was not in medical distress, our officer opened the man’s door and managed to wake him by calling out to him verbally,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“Once fully conscious, the driver promptly reached over, in what appeared to be an attempt, to cover a large quantity of small plastic bags containing what police believed to be illicit drugs.”

In total, 20 grams of fentanyl, more than 140 grams of meth and nine grams of cocaine, a can of bear spray, pair of knives and a baseball bat were seized by the officer.

The 44-year-old Penticton man was arrested without incident and faces a number of potential drug-related charges. He was later released and is expected to appear in court in November.

READ MORE: Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after stop nets drugs, weapons

