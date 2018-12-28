Paramedics, firefighters and police attend the scene of an accident on Highway 97 north of Vernon that caused delays for southbound traffic Thursday, Dec. 27. A northbound man suffered a suspected heart attack in the vehicle, crossed over the highway and went over a southbound embankment. The man could not be resuscitated by emergency personnel. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Medical emergency results in fatal accident near Vernon

Shuswap man suspected of having heart attack in vehicle crashes, unable to be revived

A medical emergency played a significant roll in a single-vehicle accident near Vernon Thursday morning near Swan Lake.

Just after 10 a.m., a husband and wife believed to be from the Shuswap, and a friend were northbound on Highway 97 in a Buick vehicle when the husband began having a suspected heart attack.

His vehicle narrowly missed two others as it crossed the highway, went over the embankment between Elmwood Road and Meadowlark Road and ended up beside the railway tracks.

RELATED: Crash slows Highway 97 traffic into Vernon

“I was first on-scene and we worked on him for about 45 minutes doing CPR but we were unable to resuscitate the man,” said BX-Swan Lake Fire Department Chief Bill Wacey.

The B.C. Ambulance Service and RCMP were also dispatched to the site.

The woman and friend were not injured in the accident. The age and hometown of the man have not been confirmed.

No other details have been released.

Traffic was significantly backed up southbound on Highway 97 for some time, though traffic was re-routed around the scene via Pleasant Valley Road or Old Kamloops Road.


Most Read