Meet Lady Argyle, the bighorn sheep with a flare for fashion

Lady Argyle, the bighorn sheep that caused a stir online with her seemingly argyle-patterned coat. Jana Hoult, Oliver resident who posted the image and credits her neighbour for taking the shot, said the pattern is a result of the sun shining through the neighbour’s lattice work on their house. Image from Facebook

It appears that fur seems to be back in fashion, but only for the animals it belongs to.

Oliver resident Jana Huolt posted a photo taken by her neighbour on social media of a fashionable “regular visitor” they frequently see in the town’s park. The photo depicts a bighorn sheep within the town, sporting an argyle pattern on her coat.

This photo of an argyle-patterned bighorn sheep is the result of perfect timing and a lattice. The sheep is a regular visitor to the park in Oliver and has been dubbed Lady Argyle. Image from Facebook

“A neighbour took this photo of a bighorn sheep, not realizing that the lattice work of her home was being reflected on the animal,” writes Huolt. “(It) looks like the sheep is wearing an argyle sweater!”

Huolt said the sheep has now been dubbed Lady Argyle, and hundreds of Facebook users have now reacted to and commented on this perfectly-timed photo.

“That’s the new camouflage for urban deer… and sheep.. evolution,” wrote Facebook user Duggy Hoijmen.

Erin Julia added, “Louis Vutton Sheep.”

