CBC’s Chris Walker (far right) hosted the first Kelowna federal election forum at the Mary Irwin Theatre in Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 7. In attendance were (left to right) Brynn Jones and Darrin Fiddler of the Marijuana Party; Robert Mellailieu of the Green Party; Stephen Fuhr and Mary Ann Murphy of the Liberal Party; Dan Albas and Tracy Gray (not pictured) of the Conservative Party; Joan Phillip and Justin Kulik of the NDP; and John Barr and Allan Duncan of the People’s Party of Canada. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Meet your six Kelowna Lake-Country MP candidates

The federal election is just over a month away and it’s time to start thinking about your vote

The federal election has been called by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Oct. 21 and the Kelowna-Lake Country riding will see a full slate of party candidates. The declared candidates for the Kelowna-Lake Country riding are:

Stephen Fuhr, Liberal Party

Stephen Fuhr is a former CF-18 fighter pilot with the Canadian Air Force, who has run a military pilot training establishment and successfully managed a technology company of over 40 employees. As the incumbent MP seeking a second term in office after defeating incumbent Conservative MP Ron Cannan in the last federal election, he chaired the Standing Committee on National Defence.

Tracy Gray, Conservative Party

Tracy Gray is a small business owner, former City of Kelowna city councillor as well as founder and owner of discovery wines. Gray is an active member of the community and has extensive business experience, having worked most of her career in the B.C. beverage industry in wineries and breweries.

Justin Kulik, New Democratic Party

Justin Kulik is just 18 years old. Despite his age, he has been involved in an abundance of political activities. His accolades include working as a coordinator for Fair Vote Canada, creating a petition to end food waste in supermarkets and participating in the BC Youth Parliament.

ALSO READ: Candidates showcase character at first federal election forum in Kelowna

Travis Ashley, Green Party

Travis Ashley is a long-time Green Party supporter and plans to focus his campaign efforts on three main issues — fiscal responsibility, social justice, and ecological integrity for the Okanagan and for the country.

John Barr, People’s Party of Canada

John Barr will represent the People’s Party of Canada for Kelowna Lake-Country. He said he will fight for the values of personal responsibility, freedom, fairness and respect.

Darrin Fiddler, Marijuana Party

Darrin Fiddler is the chief operating executive at Mariceuticals Inc. and will represent the Marijuana Party for Kelowna Lake-Country.

