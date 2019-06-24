Robert Mellalieu will run for the Green Party of Canada in the upcoming federal election in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. (contributed)

Mellalieu running for Greens again in Central-Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Robert Mellalieu ran for federal Green Party in 2015 election and provincial Greens in 2017

If at first, you don’t succeed, try again.

After running unsuccessfully for the Green Party of Canada in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola in the 2015 federal election—and for the B.C. Green Party in Kelowna West in the 2017 provincial election—Robert Mellalieu is trying again.

The federal Green Party announced on the weekend Mellalieu will once again carry its banner in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola in the fall federal election.

In the race, he will try once again to unseat veteran Conservative incumbent MP Dan Albas, the man who beat him four years ago.

He said while climate change is the large national issue for him, there are several local issues he wants to see addressed, including transportation congestion, the fight to keep invasive species such as the quagga mussel out of B.C. lakes, biosolids disposal in the Merritt area and the homeless issue.

“The overall issue is that we don’t have leadership,” said Mellalieu, a 59-year-old West Kelowna resident who runs his own computer business in the city.

“Too many people are influenced by fear and don’t look at the long-term benefits.”

READ MORE: Local Election issues: Green’s Robert Mellalieu

He said with the exception of Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, he thinks Central Okanagan politicians are “simply pandering for votes.”

“I believe people are ready for a leader who is able to give it to them straight—bad news and good.”

And that includes talking about the long-term effects of climate change.

Four years ago, Mellalieu finished fourth in the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola race, garnering just four per cent of the vote. In the 2017 provincial election, he finished third, behind then B.C. Liberal premier Christy Clark.

He said he plans on improving his result this time and believes he has a shot at winning the riding given the strides the Green Party has made in the last few years electing both provincial MLAs and federal MPs in B.C.

A proponent of proportional representation, Mellalieu actively worked for the yes side in the provincial referendum on electoral change last year.

The Green Party of Canada has named Travis Ashley as its candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country.

Mellalieu running for Greens again in Central-Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

