As the ice and snow melt away, the potholes appear. (Black Press file)

Melted snow uncovers problematic potholes in Vernon

Temperature swings, precipitation behind cracked pavement, city says

As the snow began to melt following a weeks-long cold snap, Vernon’s pothole problem was unveiled.

“Most of the compact snow we saw on the road has melted,” City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier said. “This means motorists are now navigating potholes that have formed due to big swings in temperature and heavy snow and rain.”

“Today, our crews are canvassing the city and making repairs,” she said.

But the city is able to repair these problematic potholes during the winter months, as long as Mother Nature allows it.

“In order for a pothole repair to work, we need to remove the water within the hole,” roads manager Chris Ovens said. “This helps ensure the repair mix bonds with the original road material.”

This process, however, is made difficult as crews deal with runoff and precipitation, Ovens noted.

Road crews typically use a universal patching mixture to repair the damaged roads during winter months, but the ideal solution is to use a hot-mix method that includes recycled asphalt.

“The hot-mix method requires warmer and dryer conditions,” Ovens said. “We prefer this method but it’s not always possible in winter.”

The city is encouraging residents to report problem areas through the city’s website at vernon.ca.

AIM Roads maintains 32nd Street (Highway 97) and Highway 6 as they are under the province’s jurisdiction. Highway potholes can be reported through AIM’s website at aim-roads.ca.

