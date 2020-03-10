The Kelowna Rockets pose for a picture with the Memorial Cup after winning in 2004. (Contributed)

Memorial Cup in Kelowna to proceed despite coronavirus concerns

The tournament is scheduled to begin May. 22. at Prospera Place in Kelowna

The 2020 Memorial Cup in Kelowna is still a go despite the looming threat of the coronavirus.

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) released a statement this morning, stating that the tournament will proceed with caution.

“The Canadian Hockey League takes the health and safety of our players, fans, volunteers, staff, and general public very seriously,” reads the statement.

“At this time, there is no change to our plan of hosting the Memorial Cup in Kelowna this May. The event is still 10 weeks away and the CHL, in partnership with the host organizing committee, will continue to monitor the evolving situation, including what the local, provincial, and federal health agencies are saying, and provide communications as appropriate.”

As of Mar. 9, over a dozen national and international sporting events have been canceled or affected by the virus.

The International Ice Hockey Federation canceled six world championship tournaments, which were scheduled to be held in March and April. The Ice Hockey Women’s World Championships was one of those tournaments, which was expected to be held in Halifax and Turo, N.S.

Tickets for the 2020 Memorial Cup in May can be purchased here.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

