Memorial ride planned for young motorcyclist killed in Kelowna crash

Tavin Hansom, 18, lost his life doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle.
The young man was the victim of a fatal collision at the intersection of Highway 97 and Old Vernon Road in Kelowna on June 23.
A memorial ride is planned Sunday, July 10 to remember Tavin and celebrate his life.
All bikers are asked to meet at McCurdy Corner at 11:45 a.m. for a ride to Winfield Memorial Hall beginning at 12:15 p.m.
The hall has been reserved from 1-4 p.m. for all who would like to come pay their respects.
