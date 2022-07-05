Memorial ride planned for young motorcyclist killed in Kelowna crash

Kickstands up at 12:15 p.m. Sunday to ride to Winfield Memorial Hall

Tavin Hansom, 18, died after his motorcycle collided with a truck at Highway 97 and Old Vernon Road in Kelowna on June 23, 2022 (Facebook/Tavin Hansom Memorial Ride)

Tavin Hansom, 18, lost his life doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle.

The young man was the victim of a fatal collision at the intersection of Highway 97 and Old Vernon Road in Kelowna on June 23.

A memorial ride is planned Sunday, July 10 to remember Tavin and celebrate his life.

All bikers are asked to meet at McCurdy Corner at 11:45 a.m. for a ride to Winfield Memorial Hall beginning at 12:15 p.m.

The hall has been reserved from 1-4 p.m. for all who would like to come pay their respects.

