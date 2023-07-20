Devyn Gale, middle, was a third year firefighter with the BC Wildfire Service. (Instagram)

Memorial scheduled for firefighter who died battling blaze near Revelstoke

The procession and memorial will happen on Saturday, July 22

The BC Wildfire Service and the City of Revelstoke have announced a community memorial procession and service to be held on Saturday, July 22, for Devyn Gale who died last week fighting a wildfire near Revelstoke.

The procession will begin at 12:45 p.m. at the Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service Hall (227 Fourth St.). The procession will travel along Third St. before turning right onto Mackenzie Ave. where it will continue until Robson Ave. The procession will turn right again and continue until Revelstoke Secondary School.

The procession will begin at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. (City of Revelstoke)

Members of the public wishing to pay their respects are invited to line the streets along the procession route to the school.

A brief Service will be held at the school gymnasium at 1:30 p.m. followed by a brief reception in the neighbouring Queen Elizabeth Park for First Responders and community members immediately after at 2:30 p.m.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresRevelstoke

