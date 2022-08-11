Mennonite volunteers work through punishing heatwave to landscape flood damaged properties

Nearly eight months since they arrived in Princeton, Mennonite Disaster Services (MDS) volunteers are putting the finishing touches on their work while getting ready to move on to other communities in need.

This week, a group of volunteers will complete the restoration of five yards and outdoor spaces, which were destroyed by flood waters in November 2021.

“We’ve actually worked on yards for two weeks,” said Elvira Wiebe, who is managing this part of the recovery.

Weibe explained that the landscaping volunteers – which include a professional landscaper – are mostly families choosing to take a working summer vacation.

They have come from Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

There have been at least 30 volunteers helping since July 17.

The near record breaking heat in the area over the past week has barely dented their ongoing efforts which include removing sand, silt and weeds, shovelling, using equipment to spread stone, fixing sheds, building outdoor stairs and even planting flowers.

The only concession to the temperature has been to leave the job site at 3:30 p.m.

Unlike past MDS volunteers who bunked at RockRidge Canyon, this group is staying at the Princeton Municipal Campground.

“This has given them a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the river,” said Wiebe.

