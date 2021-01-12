The number, 310-MHSU (6478), makes navigating community support simpler and easier for those who need it. (Pixabay photo)

New mental health, substance use support line available in Interior Health region

The service first launched in the South Okanagan in the fall

Finding support for mental health and substance abuse in the Interior Health region just got easier.

Interior Health announced Tuesday the launch of a new support phone service for those in the area.

The service first launched in the South Okanagan on Sept. 8, 2020. Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 12, the service is available throughout the health region.

The phone service will offer connection to community-based mental health and addictions services. Calls to the number will be automatically routed to the nearest Interior Health dedicated centre. Staff there will determine what the caller needs and connect them to the appropriate service.

Health officials said 310-MHSU does not replace existing phone numbers for community, acute or emergency services or the Interior Crisis Line (1-888-353-2273).

If you need immediate help, call 911. For mental health services for those under 19, visit BC Child and Youth Mental Health’s site for resources.

