Mental wellness support for young adults in West Kelowna

Third Space Charity Executive Director, Karen Mason (middle) with Garry Wittich (Director of Giving and Projects) and Melissa Hunt (President) from West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary presenting a cheque. (Photo contributed by Third Space Canada)

A new program supporting mental wellness is coming to young adults in West Kelowna.

Third Space Life Charity and West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary club have partnered to provide young adults who live on the west side of Okanagan Lake to have more opportunities to access mental health care supports.

Through the Westside Virtual Silent Auction event in February, West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary raised around $6,000 and donated the funds to Third Space Charity to help launch Mental Wellness West, a new program to provide dedicated funding for free, supportive care counselling for young adults between 18 and 29 living on the Westside.

“We know mental health concerns are rising for young adults everywhere. Particularly with the additional strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to provide safe spaces and outlets to support and build mental resilience in our youth,” says Third Space Charity executive director Karen Mason.

“We’re proud to do that at Third Space Charity through our free counselling programs and are delighted to serve the West Kelowna and Westside communities even more intentionally with this new fund.”

Mental Wellness West will operate under Third Space Charity’s Community Care Program, allowing young adults in need to access supportive care counselling at no cost. The services are provided by graduate-level counsellors-in-training who work in the charity internship program under the supervision of highly skilled, clinical counsellors. To learn more, click here.

