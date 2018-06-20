Mercury rises in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Temperatures reach about 36 C with humidex in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Residents in the Central Okanagan are feeling the heat as temperatures reach close to 36 C, with the humidex.

According to Environment Canada the temperature at the Kelowna International Airport is 32 C, slighter to the North in Vernon at 33 C, while to the South in Penticton it’s a tad cooler at 31 C.

RELATED: Heat records broken across B.C. as weather warning lifts

Both the Okanagan and Shuswap are forecasted to see showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon, as well as the possibility of winds gusting up to 70km/hr.

The UV index is rated at 9 or very high for Wednesday.

RELATED: Heat wave could lead to record-breaking electricity use

For Thursday, temperatures will cool off several degrees to below 30 C, as Environment Canada forecasts a 60 per cent of showers throughout the day and another possibility of thunderstorms.

Send us a photos to let us know how you’re staying cool in this heat, by clicking the Contact button at the top of the home page.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.