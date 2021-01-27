Protocols for response to COVID in BC schools. Ministry of Education

Protocols for response to COVID in BC schools. Ministry of Education

Merritt schools report four cases of COVID

Attendance drops slightly as parents are notified

Two schools in Merritt have reported a total of four cases of COVID since the end of Christmas break.

The most recent case, which occurred at Merritt Bench Elementary School, was listed with an exposure date of Jan. 18 and was reported to parents in a letter Jan. 22.

The three previous cases are connected to Merritt Secondary School and were reported in letters sent home earlier in the month, indicating exposure dates of Jan. 6 – 8, and Jan. 11 and Jan 12.

The board office has received questions from parents, and noted a slight drop in school attendance after the reporting of each case, according to School District 58 assistant superintendent Jameel Aziz

He could not comment on whether the COVID patients were students or staff members.

Interior Health has conducted an audit of the district’s practices and and procedures related to the virus.

“The audit review indicates that the school is adhering to the K-12 school setting requirements and has implemented strict cleaning and hygiene protocols.”

In each the health conducted contact tracing, notifying others who may have been close contacts of the people who tested positive.

School in Princeton are also part of School District 58, however there have been no cases reported from those properties.

Related: Another COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Kelowna school

Related: Authorities confirm COVID-19 exposure in Central Okanagan school

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teacher gets 1 day suspension after ‘aggressively’ throwing dumbbell at student
Next story
Mask dispute in court leaves Vancouver cop with broken leg

Just Posted

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra music director Rosemary Thomson in action at the podium. Photo by Lynda Miller.
Kelowna filmmaker gets funding to create new ‘Local Heroes’ documentary

The documentary will be focused on the director of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and Opera

Kelowna RCMP on-scene during a Rutland search warrant in October 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Kelowna RCMP seize drugs, arrest 2 after searching Rutland home

Mounties executed two unrelated search warrants in the area within a week

Students at Quigley Elementary will pick out books throughout this week. (Quigley Elementary)
Quigley Elementary students win $6,000 in books

The grant is from Indigo Love of Reading’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund

Kelowna International Airport. —Image: Capital News file
Williams Lake medevac flight encounters drone at Kelowna International Airport

The airport is a no-drone zone to keep aircraft safe at all times

Preliminary designs of the new West Kelowna city hall, which is about to begin the design phase. (City of West Kelowna)
West Kelowna chooses architect for new city hall, library

Johnston Davidson Architecture will design West Kelowna’s first city hall and library building

Dr. Penny Ballem, a former deputy health minister, discusses her role in leading B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. holds steady with 407 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

14 deaths, no new outbreaks in the health care system

Four cases of COVID have been reported in Merritt BC school communities so far in January 2021. (Photo THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Merritt schools report four cases of COVID

Attendance drops slightly as parents are notified

Granite Creek Quad Ranch offers guided tours for quading, hiking and snowmobiling. Photo RDOS
Coalmont to get unique subdivision

Special zoning allows for eight homes on Quad Ranch

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker have been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
B.C. couple who travelled to Yukon for COVID vaccine ineligible for 2nd dose until summer

The province is ensuring those eligible to receive the vaccine get the second shot within 42 days

(File)
Mask dispute in court leaves Vancouver cop with broken leg

Man allegedly refused to put on a mask and resisted arrest

(Kraft Dinner/Twitter)
Kraft Dinner launches candy-flavoured mac and cheese just in time for Valentine’s Day

Sweet and cheesy treat will be here just in time for the cheesiest holiday of the year

Oliver Fire Department. (Submitted photo)
Chimney fire spreads to roof of Okanagan home

Fire crews had to return twice to the house and go through the roof to find the flames

SAR crews worked late into the night Tuesday to rescue an injured snowboarder in North Vancouver. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Complicated, dangerous rescue saves man in avalanche near Cypress Mountain

North Shore SAR team braves considerable conditions to reach injured snowboarder

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read