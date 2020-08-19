Metal fence erected along U.S.-Canadian backroad border amid COVID ‘loophole’ meet-ups

It began Tuesday (Aug. 18) – metal posts being shunted into the ground by heavy machinery and American workers near the Canadian border.

Starting in areas adjacent to Ross Road in Abbotsford, which is separated from the U.S. by a small ditch, high-tension cable barriers began to erected.

It is between those same roads that Americans and Canadians have met during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the border remains closed to non-essential traffic.

On Wednesday, Canadian families were still seen meeting with their American counterparts in the Double Ditch Road on Zero Avenue in Aldergrove.

Their cars were parked on either of the parallel U.S. and Canadian roads.

It’s something Langley residents have expressed concerns over in recent weeks, considering the rate of COVID-19 infections in Washington State, which sits at more than 68,000 total confirmed cases and over 1,800 deaths.

Langley’s Sandra Leone was riding her bike along Zero Avenue Sunday afternoon when she witnessed groups of people on either side of the ditch visiting one another.

“There was one group we saw of at least 12 people, young and old. None were wearing masks and all were engaged in close contact – lots of hugging, talking, and laughing,” she stressed.

Leone called it an “out of place” and “dangerous practice, what has gone on along Zero Avenue during the pandemic: “It needs to be stopped immediately.”

“Is this not the perfect way to spread the virus from one country to another?” Leona said.

By Wednesday afternoon, the fence continued west to Bradner Road. With Peterson Bro’s construction workers still on site, it is likely the fence will continue to the Aldergrove border crossing.

Black Press Media has requested comment from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

