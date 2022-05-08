Gas prices leapt to $2.229 per litre at some stations in Metro Vancouver May 8. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Gas prices leapt to $2.229 per litre at some stations in Metro Vancouver May 8. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Metro Vancouver slammed with $2.229 per litre gas over Mother’s Day weekend

Prices jumping even faster than analysts had predicted

The cost of gas is jumping even faster than analysts predicted, hitting what they thought would be B.C.’s near peak summer price in Metro Vancouver on Sunday (May 8).

According to GasBuddy.com, gas stations in some parts of the region were charging $2.229 per litre for regular gas on Mother’s Day. A few were still charging $2.049, but the majority were well into the teens.

Speaking with Black Press Media May 4, analyst Dan McTeague guessed gas would go as high as $2.20 or $2.30 per litre at some points during the summer.

He said sanctions against Russian oil, China’s COVID-19 lock down, increased vacation travel and the weak Canadian dollar were all playing into the price at the pump.

Other areas of B.C. were lagging behind Metro Vancouver Sunday, with GasBuddy reporting Victoria stations at a peak of $2.179 per litre, and Kelowna and Kamloops stations topping out at $1.949.

READ ALSO: Buckle up: B.C. gas prices could soar to $2.30 per litre by summer: analyst

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gas pricesMetro Vancouver

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Applications open for Audible Indigenous Writers’ Circle mentorship program

Just Posted

A buyout of Twitter by Elon Musk has the potential to bring about some significant changes at the social media platform. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout?

The Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers (white jerseys) were slated to play the South Okanagan Flames in their Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League home opener Saturday, May 7, at Kal Tire Place. The Flames, though, did not have enough players for the game and forfeited the contest, 1-0. (Black Press file photo)
Vernon Tigers score forfeit junior lacrosse win over South Okanagan

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham)
Kelowna Home Show returns to Prospera Place

Kelowna fire crews responded to a two-vehicle car crash shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. (Photo: Jordy Cunningham)
Part of Kelowna’s Enterprise Court blocked after two-vehicle collision

Pop-up banner image ×