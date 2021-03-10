Corey Hurren, 46, rammed through a gate at Rideau Hall and headed on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home at Rideau Cottage while heavily harmed on July 2 last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Man who rammed Rideau Hall gate with truck sentenced to six years in jail

Corey Hurren, 46, had faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister.

A Manitoba man who rammed a gate at Rideau Hall before arming himself and heading on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home last July was sentenced today to six years in prison.

Corey Hurren, a 46-year-old sausage-maker and military reservist, had faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister.

He pleaded guilty last month to seven weapons charges related to possession of prohibited or restricted firearms “for a purpose contrary to the public peace” and one charge of mischief by wilfully causing $100,000 worth of damage to the Rideau Hall gate.

In delivering the sentence, Ontario Court Justice Robert Wadden said Hurren would be given one year of credit for time spent in custody, meaning he still faces five years behind bars.

Crown prosecutors were seeking a six-year sentence, saying that Hurren’s actions posed a serious threat to public safety.

Hurren’s lawyer was seeking a lesser sentence for his client, describing him as a hardworking member of society who suffered financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic that put him into a state of depression.

RELATED: Man charged in Rideau Hall crash had rifle, shotguns, high-capacity magazine: RCMP

READ MORE: Military reservist facing 22 charges after allegedly ramming gates at Rideau Hall

Most Read