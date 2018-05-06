Mill Creek rises, Kelowna golf course closes

Shadow Ridge golf course will be closed May 5 to May 6

Mill Creek is rising to unmanageable levels in some parts of the city, prompting at least one business to shut down as they try to get control over it.

Shadow Ridge golf course announced over their social media account Saturday that they were going to be closed May 5 to May 6 as they work to control Mill Creek.

Sandbags have been piled atop a little bridge, illustrating their struggle with rising water.

Mill Creek is not the only body of water where there have been issues.

Due to the significant increase in McDougall Creek levels and flow, an evacuation order was issued Saturday for 2808 Capri Rd.

READ MORE: WATER RISING THROUGHOUT THE VALLEY

The resident in the affected area is in the care of Emergency Social Services to find temporary accommodations.

Across the Central Okanagan region, the public is asked to use care when walking near creeks. Rising water levels means banks can be slippery and unstable and creeks and streams can rise rapidly. Anyone noticing a non-emergency flooding concern is asked to call their local municipality.

Property owners are responsible for protecting their properties from potential flood damage due to spring run-off from streams and creeks, and ground water (seepage). Equipping yourself with a flood plan and the tools needed in case of a flood can help prepare you.

Self-serve sand and sandbags are available across the Central Okanagan, visit cordemergency.ca/map for a location nearest to you.

