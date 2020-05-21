Interior Health statistics show that ages 30-39 make up the largest portion of confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of May 19, 2020. (B.C. Dashboard)

Millennials hardest hit by COVID-19 in Interior Health

Statistics for Interior Health show ages 30-39 make up largest portion of cases

Millennials living in the Interior Health region are most likely to contract the novel coronavirus.

Data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows the most affected group to contract COVID-19 to date were those between the ages of 30 and 39.

This group made up 42 of the 182 laboratory-confirmed cases in the region, as of May 20, 2020.

Those 40-49 made up the second-highest with 28 cases, followed by 50-59 with 35 and 60-69 with 30.

There have only been two confirmed cases in ages 0-10, 10-19 and 80-89.

Meanwhile, those 70-79 made up 15 and 20-29 accounted for 16.

There have only been two confirmed deaths in Interior Health, with 178 people recovered, one person currently hospitalized (29 to date) and zero currently admitted to ICU.

Interior Health has one of the lowest rates compared to Fraser at 1,124 cases and Vancouver Coastal with 885. But the Interior’s not as low as Vancouver Island with 126 cases and the Northern Health Authority with 60.

British Columbia’s has had a total of 149 deaths, 2,467 confirmed cases, 2,001 recovered patients as of May 20, 2020. Forty-three are still in hospital (486 to date) and 10 are in the intensive care unit.

The average age in B.C. is highest for those 50-59 (473 cases), followed by the Millennials (414) and ages 40-49 (372).

More males have also contracted COVID-19 in the Interior — 94 compared to 88 females. Whereas, provincially, more females have been infected — 1,287 compared to 1,173 males.

“Our individual circumstances are unique, but the actions we can take to protect each other and ourselves are the same,” Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, said in a joint statement May 20.

“We have made great strides to flatten our curve and we must continue to work together to keep it there.”

Millennials hardest hit by COVID-19 in Interior Health

