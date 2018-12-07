Millions raised, lives changed, B.C.’s Top 5 GoFundMe moments

Find out which campaigns British Columbians donated to the most this year

This past year, Canadians came together to support one another in times of need through GoFundMe campaigns.

GoFundMe released its annual Year in Giving report unveiling its 2018 data, top fundraisers, trends and the most inspirational movements that took place on GoFundMe this year.

CEO of GoFundMe Rob Solomon says, over the years GoFundMe has become synonymous with helping others, but a new level developed in 2018.

“We saw GoFundMe became the ‘take action’ button for many,” he explains. “Rather than being overwhelmed by the news, people instead started taking action with every event by sharing, donating, or even starting a GoFundMe to make an immediate impact.”

The donation platform has been around since 2010, and Solomon says GoFundMe continues to see new donors each year, with 61 per cent of people who gave in 2018 being first-time donors.

The top five moments in British Columbia for GoFundMe from 2018 are:

In May, thousands of Grand Forks residents were forced to evacuate their homes and businesses after severe flooding. Canadians across the province mobilized to raise over $250,000 to support those impacted.

To honour the legacy a beloved Surrey teacher left behind, students raised $18,000 for Mr. Singh’s Legacy Fund. For the next 18 years, one graduating student will receive a $1,000 grant.

The musical community rallied around beloved Canadian musician, John Mann, who has early-onset Alzheimer’s. In addition to a benefit concert last year, fans are continuing to rally around John to raise funds for his continued care.

Eight year-old Ryder Moore launched his third annual “Ryder’s Rainboots” campaign to raise $5,000 and buy rainboots and rain gear for people living in poverty in his community, proving that you’re never too young to make change.

Coquitlam helped fulfill the dreams of a competitive figure skater to go to the 2018 Olympics.

Canada’s top-raising GoFundMe campaigns for 2018 are:

Funds for Humboldt Broncos: Canadians and the global community rallied around the victims and their families after the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus accident. More than $15.2 million was raised from nearly 142,000 donors from 80 countries, marking the most donations to a single fundraiser in GoFundMe history. The campaign was the most viewed GoFundMe, with more than 1.9 million views in the first 24 hours and 10.3 million views in total.

Help Diyon Have a Bright Future: Seven-year-old Diyon lost his mother after a deadly van attack that took place on the streets of Toronto. He was left stranded without a caregiver in Canada. More than 6,400 Canadians mobilized and generously donated nearly $360,000 to help Diyon continue his life and education in Canada, and have a bright future.

Help Save Sara: This GoFundMe helped 35-year-old Sara get a potentially life-saving surgery in the U.S. to fight her pancreatic cancer. Over 2,000 donors came together to raise over $238,000

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.