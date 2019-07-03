Minister of Seniors makes Kelowna stop

Federal Seniors Minister Filomena Tassi will visit Kelowna on Thursday.
Tassi will visit organizations that support and care for seniors in Kelowna and the Okanagan, and will check in on how funding from the government has benefited seniors.
Tassi will do a tour through the Kelowna area stopping at various support organizations. The tour is scheduled to start at the Okanagan Mission Activity Centre on July 4 at 3:00 p.m.
