Minor fire at Taco Time in Rutland

Fire crews were called to the building on Highway 33 just after 9 a.m.

An electrical fire sparked inside Taco Time Monday morning just after 9 a.m.

Fire crews were called to restaurant on Highway 33 and Hollywood Road, after reports of flames coming from the building.

Crews arrived on scene to find the blaze was already extinguished prior to their arrival.

Taco Time was not open for business at the time of the incident.

#Kelowna fire crews responding to an electrical fire at the Taco Time on Hollywood Road. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/JFBN6vJ8Lc — michael rodriguez, but a little farther away (@MichaelRdrguez) April 27, 2020

