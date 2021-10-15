Minor structure fire contained by Kelowna Fire Department

The Kelowna Fire Department knocked down a minor structure fire early Friday morning (Oct.15).
At approximately 1:15 a.m., fire dispatch received reports of a building on fire at the corner of Dougal and Valley View Roads. Crews arrived on the scene and located a fire on the exterior of a large, vacant building. Prior to their arrival, a person had thrown a bucket of water onto the fire.
The four ft. by 12 ft. fire was contained to the building’s exterior wall. However, a mattress and several other personal items had been consumed by the flames. The cause of the blaze is unknown.
