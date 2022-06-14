Missing Alberta girl believed on Westside

16-year-old may be in the Okanagan area: RCMP

Leah Pahlke, 16, is believed to be on the Westside, missing from her Alberta home. (Contributed)

Leah Pahlke, 16, is believed to be on the Westside, missing from her Alberta home. (Contributed)

RCMP have reason to believe a teenager missing from her Alberta home could be in B.C.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 16-year-old girl Leah Pahlke. She was reported missing from her home in Innisfail, Alta., the morning of Sunday, June 12 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Investigators believe Pahlke is in the Westside Road area of Vernon and police are turning to the public for assistance in locating her.

She is approximately five-foot-four-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Pahlke or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Whitevale flooding ‘worst ever’ near Lumby

READ MORE: Emergency siren sought at Vernon’s Predator Ridge

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personMissing womanVernon

Previous story
Penticton bomber facing possible 13 months jail sentence
Next story
B.C. commuters pursuing class-action lawsuit over highway blockades; Save Old Growth unfazed

Just Posted

Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers captain Jacob Brewer (left) has the ball dislodged from his stick by Robbie Paialunga of the Kelowna Kodiaks in Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League play Tuesday, June 14, at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Second-half surge lifts Kelowna Kodiaks past Vernon Tigers

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue attended to the riverbanks near Pasadena Rd. for a possible missing person on June 14. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Search underway for person possibly swept away in Kelowna’s Mission Creek

A potential child luring incident is being investigated by West Kelowna RCMP. (File)
Stranger allegedly grabs child in West Kelowna

Bridge over Mission Creek at KLO and Spiers roads. (Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau)
Flood Watch: Kelowna declares local state of emergency