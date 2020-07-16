Ashley Collins missing poster. (Contributed)

Missing Alberta woman may be in Kelowna area: RCMP

Ashley Collins has been missing since June 16, 2020

The RCMP seeking public assistance in locating a missing Alberta woman who has ties to Kelowna.

Ashley Collins, also known by the name Ashley Fricke, went missing from her hometown of Drayton Valley, Alta. on June 16, 2020, in the middle of the night and has not been seen or heard from since.

RCMP believe the woman may be in the Kelowna area.

Collins’ sister, Michelle, would like to pass along this message to her sister:

“Ash if you are seeing this, please come home baby sister, you don’t have to stay away, we love you, and we need to know you are okay. Ash, please call home, everything will be okay if you just come home.”

Drayton Valley RCMP has been unable to locate her and is concerned for her well-being.

Ashley Collins is described as:

  • 5”4 tall
  • 160 lbs
  • medium length dark brunette hair
  • brown eyes
  • tattoo on left forearm of a child’s drawing
  • unknown tattoo on her right arm
  • nose diamond piercing
  • right eyebrow ring

Drayton Valley RCMP is asking the public for assistance in locating Ashley. If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please contact Drayton Valley RCMP at 780-542-4456. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

