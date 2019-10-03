Missing hunter found dead nearly a week after going missing east of Kelowna

Gordon Hunter, 74, was found near Hereon Lake on Oct. 2

A 74-year-old hunter who went missing nearly a week ago has been found dead.

Gordon Solloway’s body was found by a pair of hunters on Oct. 2 around 7 p.m. near Hereon Lake, east of Kelowna.

Sheri Solloway said police informed her family of her brother’s death around 11 p.m. and told her he was found in a waterbar, a feature that is used to prevent erosion on sloping roads.

“Of course we would have liked for him to come home alive, but we are just glad we could bring him back home,” said Sheri.

“He touched a lot of lives.”

Gordon was officially reported missing by his family on Sept. 26 after he didn’t return from a short hunting trip near James Lake.

READ MORE: Search called off for 74-year-old hunter missing near Kelowna

In response, a search and rescue operation was launched and teams from Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon, along with a fixed wing aircraft and an RCMP helicopter searched 4,200 square kilometres for five days before they suspended their search. Family and friends also helped to try and find him.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue initally focused their search on an area east of Kelowna after his truck was last seen by a security camera driving up Goudie Road.

The search was expanded several days later to include the area around Big White and McCullough Lake recreational area.

The search was suspended by the RCMP on Oct. 1 after no new clues turned up about his whereabouts.

Gordon was originally born in Sydney, N.S., and moved to Kelowna with his family when he was two-years-old. He lived in Kelowna for the remainder of his life and worked for OK Ready Mix as a cement truck driver and batcher for 40 years.

He also had a huge passion for hunting and fishing and his family said he was use to the bush.

He is survived by his two siblings and his wife.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Missing hunter found dead nearly a week after going missing east of Kelowna

