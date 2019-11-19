Missing hunter located by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

The hunter went missing after being separated from his partner around 5:30 p.m. on Monday

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team saved a hunter from a potentially life-threatening situation in McCulloch on Monday night.

Search and rescue teams was informed that a hunter was missing and separated from his partner around 5:30 p.m.

The hunter was later found around 9 p.m. in steep, densely forested terrain loaded with deadfall.

No injuries were reported.

