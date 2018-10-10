Missing Kamloops man murdered: RCMP

The disappearance of Troy Gold is now being investigated as a homicide

Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit is now investigating the disappearance of Troy Gold as a homicide.

The 35-year old man was last seen on Oct. 1 and reported missing soon after.

RELATED: Kamloops Mounties confirm homicide investigation

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, RCMP have determined Gold’s disappearance was suspicious and after further investigation discovered the Kamloops man had been murdered.

The Serious Crime Unit has investigated locations at both Lac du Bois and a residence on Woodstock Place.

No arrests have been made, however the RCMP does have suspects.

RELATED: Man killed in shootout with B.C. RCMP, watchdog investigating

Shelkie says it is believed that this homicide was targeted and that there is no risk to the public.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Plane search unveils unrelated plane crash site from 1987
Next story
UPDATE: 3 men charged after B.C. police officer assaulted during traffic stop

Just Posted

Mini BreakOut West will be a day of family-fun music

The Kelowna music festival will take place Oct. 13

West Kelowna and Kelowna RCMP cram the cruiser

Over 4,000 pounds of non-perishable food was raised

Kelowna RCMP look to identify alleged break-in suspect

The alleged break-in occured Aug. 17

Rockets acquire over age defenceman

Dalton Gally from the Medicine Hat Tigers joins the Rockets

Scarecrows to decorate Rutland park

The 10th annual Uptown Rutland Scarecrow Competition takes place this Sunday

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

Should companies take a public stance on racism, sexism?

About half of Canadians think so, according to a recent Ipsos survey – just one month after Nike puts focus on Colin Kaepernick

B.C. couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

OSO steps into contemporary light with Tanya Tagaq

Performances in Kelowna Oct. 13, Vernon Oct. 14

Oct. 11 marks International Day of the Girl

International Day of the Girl focuses on promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights

Marijuana legalization may go more smoothly than you think: Washington governor

Washington and Colorado became the first U.S. states to broadly legalize recreational pot

UPDATE: 3 men charged after B.C. police officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

Missing Kamloops man murdered: RCMP

The disappearance of Troy Gold is now being investigated as a homicide

B.C. and Washington pledge to protect habitat for orcas, salmon

Premier John Horgan vows logging review for Manning Park zone

Most Read