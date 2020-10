(File) Another potential child luring incident is being investigated by West Kelowna RCMP. (File)

The search for a missing Kelowna man has ended with good news.

Nathan David Kopp has been found, Kelowna RCMP confirmed Thursday morning (Oct. 29).

The 41-year-old was reported missing on Oct. 28 after he had last been seen earlier that morning.

The Kelowna RCMP thank the media and the public in their assistance.

