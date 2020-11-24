Missing Kelowna man found safe and sound

Devon Brazeau had last been seen on Nov. 20 before being located

Kelowna RCMP has confirmed that 31-year-old Devon Brazeau, previously reported missing, has been located safe.

Brazeau was reported missing after he was last seen on Nov. 20.

Police thanked the public and the media for their assistance.

