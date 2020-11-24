Missing Kelowna man found safe and sound

Kelowna RCMP has confirmed that 31-year-old Devon Brazeau, previously reported missing, has been located safe.
Brazeau was reported missing after he was last seen on Nov. 20.
Police thanked the public and the media for their assistance.
Devon Brazeau had last been seen on Nov. 20 before being located
Kelowna RCMP has confirmed that 31-year-old Devon Brazeau, previously reported missing, has been located safe.
Brazeau was reported missing after he was last seen on Nov. 20.
Police thanked the public and the media for their assistance.
Fire crews responded to the scene just after 4:30 p.m.
This is the first case of COVID-19 being reported at Canyon Falls Middle School
$5.4 million will be applied to the city’s preliminary 2021 budget
Over two million people have been affected by flooding, with about 500,000 forced to leave homes
Further restrictions on indoor exercise take effect
A woman initially reported the incident to police before they discovered others had been popped the question
Special prosecutor says mandate has ended following review of evidence from Bountiful investigations
Masks are now required to be worn by all British Columbians, 12 years and older
A fruit stand caught fire Tuesday afternoon, closing Highway 97 for two hours
People from around the world send birthday cards showing young Canoe resident he’s not alone
New intersection lights up Dec. 13, 30th Street paving delayed, PV Road completed in Vernon
Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations
A fruit stand caught fire Tuesday afternoon
The Animal Food Bank provides food for any domestic pet in need
Thirty-four of the 41 cases remain active, according to Northern Health
At least seven Kelowna flights have been exposed to COVID-19 since Oct. 21
Further restrictions on indoor exercise take effect
Your morning start for Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in first few months of 2021, prime minister says
The restaurant shut down on Monday for a thorough cleaning and sanitization after a staff member tested positive for the virus