Missing Kelowna man located safe and sound

A 30-year-old Kelowna man who has been missing since Oct. 10 has been located safe and sound, said Kelowna RCMP.

Sean Scott was last seen on Oct. 10 leaving a residence in the 600-block of Clement Avenue in Kelowna. Police have followed up on several leads since Scott’s disappearance and he has since been found.

“Thanks to the media and public for your assistance,” said Const. Solana Paré in an emailed statement.

Kelownamissing personRCMP