Missing Kelowna woman, Cassy Miller found dead

Miller went missing Nov. 6 and was found 10 days later

Kelowna RCMP are now supporting the BC Coroners Service, after missing 28 year-old Cassandra Miller was found deceased in Kelowna’s Rutland.

On Nov. 16, just before 9 p.m., Kelowna RCMP officers were conducting follow up on an active missing person’s investigation when they located a deceased individual. A coroner, of the BC Coroners Service, was called to the scene to assist investigators with the initial investigation.

Cassandra Miller was last seen Nov. 6 and reported to police as missing on Nov. 9. Since Cassandra’s disappearance Kelowna RCMP uniformed general duty officers, plain clothes investigators and the detachment’s Missing Person Coordinator have followed up on many tips from the general public and possible public sightings.

“As a result of the investigation to date, RCMP do not believe that criminality was involved in Cassandra’s death,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “As such, the BC Coroners Service have now taken the lead on the investigation into Cassandra’s sudden death.”

The RCMP and Coroners Service have no further information available for release at this time.

