Missing Kelowna woman considered at ‘high-risk’

Kelowna RCMP is looking for the public’s help to find a missing person.
Police say 34-year-old Melanie Desbiens of Kelowna is high-risk and is known to travel to Alberta and Ontario.
She failed to check in with her healthcare provider on Dec. 19, 2022. Desbiens suffers from complicated health concerns and has not been taking her medications.
Her family and friends are extremely concerned for her health and well-being.
Desbiens is Caucasian with long blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5-feet 8-inches tall and 161 pounds. She also has small tattoos on each hand showing a heart and “RIP.”
Anyone with information which may help to locate Desbiens, including video surveillance or dash camera footage, is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP Detachment at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-1826.
