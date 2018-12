Joenna Saunders has been found, according to RCMP

The woman who was reported to police as missing on Dec. 4 has been found.

The Kelowna RCMP confirmed that 27-year-old Joenna Saunders, previously reported as missing has been located, according to the RCMP in a statement.

READ MORE: Police search for missing Kelowna woman

No foul play was suspected.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.