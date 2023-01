A missing Kelowna woman has been found.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed on Friday, Jan. 20 that 34-year old Melanie Desbiens has been found and there are no concerns for her health or safety.

Desbiens was reported missing on Jan. 12.

