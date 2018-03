Christine Olsen-Meissnitzer has been located

A Kelowna woman who was reported missing March 17 has been found.

The Kelowna RCMP has confirmed Christine Olsen-Meissnitzer has been found.

In a previous report, she was last seen departing Kelowna General Hospital Saturday, March 17 around noon.

