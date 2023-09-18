Stewart’s car. (RCMP)

Missing Kelowna woman might be in Revelstoke, Vancouver Island

RCMP are searching for Jocelyn Stewart

RCMP are looking for a woman who was last seen Sept. 12 after posting comments online, then packing up and leaving in her car with her cat.

Police have been using open and closed source information to look for 38-year-old Jocelyn Stewart and now are reaching out to the public for assistance.

Stewart is described as”

• Caucasian woman

• 5’6” tall

• 130 pounds

• Green eyes

• Brown hair

• Unknown clothing description

She drives a 2004 grey-coloured Volkswagen Golf with BC license plate GT212G, a grey cargo box on top, a large sticker on the rear windshield and the word “JEDI” decal on the rear hatch. Stewart is likely travelling with her cat and has shown recent interest in camping in the Revelstoke area and also has ties to Vancouver Island.

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s whereabouts is asked to please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 so police may locate her and confirm her well-being.

READ MORE: Out of control Glen Lake wildfire near Peachland continues to grow

Breaking NewsKelownaMissing womanRevelstoke

