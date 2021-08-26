45-year-old Brad Raglan, who was last seen Aug. 19 in Enderby, is believed to be driving a 4 door, extended cab, white, 2009 Ford F-150 with British Columbia license plate JB0946. (RCMP)

45-year-old Brad Raglan, who was last seen Aug. 19 in Enderby, is believed to be driving a 4 door, extended cab, white, 2009 Ford F-150 with British Columbia license plate JB0946. (RCMP)

Missing man last seen in Enderby

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP turn to public for tips of man who may be driving white pickup truck

Police are searching for 45-year-old Brad Raglan who was last seen in Enderby last week.

Raglan, a 5-10, 232-pound man with a shaved head and blue eyes, was last seen on the morning of Aug. 19 and police, family and friends are worried about his well being.

Search efforts so far have been unsuccessful.

Raglan is believed to be driving a white 2009 four-door, extended cab Ford F-150 with a B.C. licence plate: JB0946

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brad Raglan is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Large controlled burn postponed on White Rock Lake wildfire

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver police panning for owner of stolen gold teeth worth $12K
Next story
Penticton’s Bad Tattoo won’t be asking for vaccine proof

Just Posted

Max Graham spent last season with the Everett Silvertips (WHL).
Young prospect returns to Okanagan for upcoming Kelowna Rockets season

Greg Balkwill with his family. (From left to right: Elli, Janelle, Katelyn and Greg Balkwill)
Kelowna resident leading the fight against incurable blood cancer

Smoke is visible from Desert Cove (Aug. 24) from a small-scale planned ignition by BC Wildfire Services wildland firefighters battling the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Terry Lawson - Facebook)
VIDEO: Large controlled burn postponed on White Rock Lake wildfire

A westbound lane on Highway 97C is closed due to the Mount Law wildfire burning near the Okanagan Connector. (Shanon Mellan/Facebook)
Mount Law wildfire grows to 930 hectares, burns near Okanagan Connector