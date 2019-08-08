Missing Nakusp man’s vehicle found abandoned en route to Kelowna

RCMP seek public’s help in both Nakusp and Kelowna to find missing 36 year old

Nakusp RCMP are reaching out to the public in hopes of finding a missing man who was planning to travel to Kelowna.

Christopher Sanford, 36, was last seen on Aug. 4, but a day later, his vehicle was found abandoned in Fauquier, B.C., around 186 kilometres east of Kelowna.

An extensive search of the area his vehicle was discovered was unsuccessful.

Sanford’s family told the RCMP they haven’t heard from him, which is very unusual.

The six-foot tall man is described as slim, brown eyes, shaved head and has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing camo pants, a black T-shirt and he was barefoot.

Police and Sanford’s family are concerned for his well being and anyone with information is urged to come forward to Nakusp RCMP at 250-3677, the local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RCMP said if it’s necessary, those with information may call 911.

Most Read