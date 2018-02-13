Missing patient found

UPDATE:

Vernon RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 40-year-old reported missing Monday from Vernon Jubilee Hospital has been located and is safe and sound.

“Thank you to the media and public for your assistance,” said Cst. Kelly Brett.

………………………………………….

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing patient from Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Chad Bannick was last seen at VJH at noon on Saturday.

Bannick, 40, is described as Caucasian with a red face, five-foot-seven, 180-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat and dark pants.

Anybody with any information on Bannick is asked to call the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@saobserver.net.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.