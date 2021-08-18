(Contributed)

Missing Peachland resident located

90-year-old Hugh Young was reported missing on Tuesday

West Kelowna RCMP confirmed Wednesday morning (Aug. 18) that the 90-year-old Peachland resident who was reported missing on Tuesday has been located.

Hugh Young was last seen leaving his Beach Avenue residence in Peachland at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. West Kelowna RCMP, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services were deployed in the Peachland area where he was last seen.

