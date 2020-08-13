Large missing python found ssssafe in Victoria after being on the lam for weeks

The snake was located more than six kilometres from where it went missing

A missing ball python was located in the 1900-block of Richardson Street, six kilometres away from where it went missing. (VicPD photo)

People with ophidiophobia, of the fear of snakes, can rest easy after a python that went missing in Greater Victoria was located more than a month later.

The snake went missing on July 2 from the 200-block of Bay Street near the Galloping Goose Trail but wasn’t reported missing until Aug. 4.

READ ALSO: Snake finally removed from city pipes

The four-foot-five-inch long ball python was spotted in the 1900-block of Richardson Street – more than six kilometres away from its last sighting – just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 12, hiding under a vehicle.

READ ALSO: Non-venomous ball python missing in Vic West

According to police, an officer “who is familiar with snakes” took the reptile into custody without incident.

The snake has been transported to a veterinary hospital for assessment but appears to be in good health.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD