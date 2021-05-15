Body of UBC professor found on Salt Spring Island, no foul play suspected

Sinikka Gay Elliott was first reported missing on Salt Spring Island on Wednesday, May 12. (Salt Spring RCMP)

The body of a University of British Columbia professor has been found just three days after she went missing.

Sociology professor Sinikka Elliott was first reported missing Wednesday (May 12) after she left home to do some errands and had not been seen since.

Search and rescue teams found her car that same night on Salt Spring Island.

Although a full determination has yet to be made, police say they do not believe that criminality was involved in the woman’s sudden death.

“The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to her death,” said RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau.

Staff at the university tweeted their condolences to Elliott’s family Saturday.

We are saddened to hear that our colleague, friend, mentor and teacher Sinikka Elliott was found deceased today after going missing earlier this week.

We offer our most sincere condolences to her family and friends. https://t.co/2YPik8z80A — UBC Sociology (@UBCSociology) May 15, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salt Spring Island RCMP at 250-537-5555.

