Marylou Jensen left her home in the 900-block of Grenfell Road on foot at 5 p.m. on Tuesday

Kelowna RCMP confirmed on Wednesday (April 14) that a senior who was reported missing Tuesday evening has been located.

Marylou Jensen left her home in the 900-block of Grenfell Road on foot at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. She was reported to be heading to a destination on Rosemead Avenue — about a 30-minute walk.

— With files from Michael Rodriguez

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP searching for missing senior

READ MORE: Kelowna martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.