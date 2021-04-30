UPDATE: Sicamous man reported missing found safe

UPDATE 11:05 a.m.

A Sicamous man reported missing April 29 has been found safe and sound, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said.

Original:

RCMP need help in locating a missing Sicamous man who was last seen in Vernon on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was seen last April 29 around 7:20 p.m.

Police are very concerned about the man’s well-being as friends and family said it’s out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

He is described as a 5-11, 161-pound Caucasian man with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miles is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

