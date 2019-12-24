Vernon RCMP locate missing Sicamous man

Friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.

RCMP confirmed the 33-year-old man has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL:

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Sicamous resident.

Shane William Clough was last seen in Vernon on Dec. 21.

“Police are very concerned for Shane’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long,” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Clough, 33, is 5’11”, slim build, shaggy brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, grey track pants, glasses and with a white assistance cane.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shane Clough is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating armed robbery at Enderby liquor store

RED MORE: Grinch steals purse from senior at Vernon mall

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
West Kelowna man accused of murdering wife granted bail
Next story
Tulameen B.C. isolated for days after snow storm

Just Posted

RCMP rescue dog from ledge in Peachland

‘The owner and dog were both very happy to be reunited’

West Kelowna man accused of murdering wife granted bail

Kevin Costin is charged with second-degree murder related to the death of his wife in November 2015

RCMP investigating fourth child-luring incident in West Kelowna

The incident happened on Dec. 23 at a bus stop near McIver Road and McTaggart Road

Kelowna Salvation Army kettle campaign comes up $146,000 short

Organization has only raised 79 per cent of campaign goal as kettles close this afternoon

Indigenous theatrical production coming to Kelowna

“Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish” will be performed at Kelowna’s Rotary Centre on Feb. 8

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

Tulameen B.C. isolated for days after snow storm

A late December blizzard isolated a small B.C. community for several days.… Continue reading

Vernon RCMP locate missing Sicamous man

Friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

The NBA’s showcase day – Christmas – has arrived

The Raptors have been waiting a long time to be part of NBA Christmas

North Okanagan concert celebrates 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth

Community Concert Association production review

VIDEO: Summerland homes show festive displays for the holiday season

Homes around the community have some unique and colourful displays this year

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Two house fires keep Penticton firefighters busy before Christmas

The resident in the blaze at the Granada Inn reportedly fled the scene

Most Read