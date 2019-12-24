Vernon RCMP locate missing Sicamous man

Friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.

RCMP confirmed the 33-year-old man has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL:

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Sicamous resident.

Shane William Clough was last seen in Vernon on Dec. 21.

“Police are very concerned for Shane’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long,” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Clough, 33, is 5’11”, slim build, shaggy brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, grey track pants, glasses and with a white assistance cane.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shane Clough is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating armed robbery at Enderby liquor store

RED MORE: Grinch steals purse from senior at Vernon mall

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.