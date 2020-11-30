Missing snowmen go for an evening stroll in Okanagan

Mrs. Snowman is missing from a neighbourhood Christmas display after it was stolen Sunday, Nov. 29. (Contributed)

Perhaps there was some magic in the air Sunday night, as two Christmas characters were found out of place the next morning.

Michelle Knowler-Harty was disappointed to discover that her five-foot-tall Mrs. Snowman went missing sometime overnight Nov. 29.

“We’ve been setting these up for over 20 years. I loved them,” Knowler-Harty said.

She had purchased them from an elderly man years ago.

“He and his wife had an entire set they custom designed and had made including the Santa and reindeer. At the time I could only afford these ones and he wasn’t ready to part with the rest.

“After his wife had passed, he just couldn’t bring himself to set them up without her,” she said. “He was excited to see them going to someone else who loved Christmas too as he had no family to pass them on to.”

The following year, she went to take him some Christmas baking and his house was empty and for sale.

“He must have passed away.”

Driving home on her break Monday, Nov. 30, much to her surprise, she spotted the missing “snowmiss” down the road.

“I’m so happy to have it back,” Knowler-Harty said.

Another snowman was also in the same location, which belongs to her neighbour two doors down.

It’s unknown what brought the snowman and miss together.

A romantic rendevous?

