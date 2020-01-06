A helicopter was used to find two teenagers lost near Whitewater Ski Resort. Photo courtesy Nelson Search and Rescue

Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

Two boys spent the night lost before being rescued Monday

Two teenage boys have been rescued after spending the night lost near Whitewater Ski Resort.

Nelson Search and Rescue said in a statement Monday that two 16 year olds had been reported missing Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Ten members failed to find the boys, but a helicopter located them at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the Qua valley south of Whitewater.

“This area has resulted in many searches in the past as adventurers can easily become disorientated on the ridge during bad weather and inadvertently head down the wrong side of the ridge,” said the release.

“It was heard to have been said that some homework found in a backpack aided in starting a fire in the night.”

Nelson SAR said it received assistance from South Columbia and Castlegar SAR teams as well as the Whitewater Ski Patrol.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

Just Posted

‘Snowpocalypse’ hits Kelowna

Central Okanagan is expected to get 15 to 25 cm of snow

Bail review set for Kelowna man facing weapon and death threat charges

Robert Chernin is facing five different firearm/uttering threat charges

Kelowna Airport experiencing delays and cancellations from winter storm

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Kelowna Airport website for updates

City of Kelowna places parking bans on snow routes

The ban comes after significant snowfall warning for the Okanagan

Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

A series of fronts moving over the area will bring heavy snow through the next two days

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Leave the resolutions behind, Tim Hortons releases Timbit cereal

Chocolate glazed and birthday cake flavours to hit grocery stores nationwide

Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

Two boys spent the night lost before being rescued Monday

B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police

SilverStar supports ‘family’ battling Australian wildfires

Sausage sizzle outside the Town Hall Wednesday from 2-4 p.m.

Biosolids blockade ends, waste won’t be dumped at Shuswap bison ranch

City of Kamloops confirms treated sewage not being transported to Turtle Valley

Kelowna team wins Barry Amies Bonspiel in Vernon

Inaugaral men’s bonspiel named after driving force behind construction of Vernon facility

Armstrong woman pleads guilty to arson

March 2018 incidents saw several North Okanagan properties targeted

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

Most Read