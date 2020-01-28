Missing Vernon man possibly sighted in Lower Mainland

Jay Rosenberger, 38, was last seen at the Village Green Hotel on Friday, Jan. 24. (Facebook)

Those close to missing Vernon man Jay Rosenberger believe he may have been in the Lower Mainland as recently as Saturday afternoon.

The 38-year-old was last seen at the Village Greet Hotel on Friday, Jan. 24, around 11 p.m. where he works as the manager.

He didn’t return to work or keep plans with friends as planned on Saturday.

His sister, Holly Frances, said this was unlike him.

She reported him missing on Facebook and said Rosenberger’s cellphone was dead and he is believed to be without a charger. His vehicle, a light grey 2002 Mazda 626 with a B.C. licence plate JV2-76F, was also reported missing.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP describe Rosenberger as a Caucasian man with brown hair and eyes. He’s noted to be around 5-foot-10 and weigh 180 pounds.

A command centre has been established by friends and family at the Village Green Hotel and several businesses have stepped up to help with the search anyway they can. Restaurants have agreed to deliver flyers along with food orders and several other local businesses have hung posters of Rosenberger in high-occupancy areas.

A Facebook group, Missing: Jay Rosenberger, has exploded with nearly 5,000 followers.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been started to help fund the search efforts for the hotel manager.

In one day, more than $4,500 has been raised of the $5,000 goal.

Family have arrived to Vernon from Edmonton and local family members and friends are taking time away from their jobs while “their bills at home are still coming due,” the campaign reads.

“Food, gas, costs of supplies for a search effort and just everyday living expenses are a thought the family shouldn’t have to worry about at this difficult time,” the campaign reads.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can be shared online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

