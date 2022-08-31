Missing Vernon man sought by RCMP

Mathew Miles, 26, was last seen in Vernon on Monday, Aug. 29

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating Mathew Miles, 26. He was last seen in Vernon on Monday evening, Aug. 29. (Contributed)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Mathew William Miles, 26, was last seen in Vernon on the evening of Monday, Aug. 29.

Miles is described as standing 5-foot-11 (182 centimetres), weighs 161 pounds (73 kilograms) and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Miles, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

missing personRCMPVernon